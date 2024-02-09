WhichCar
2023 Mercedes-AMG Eqe 53 4Matic+ V295 My24 Electric 4D Saloon

2023 Mercedes-AMG Eqe 53 4Matic+ V295 My24 Electric 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Eqe 53 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1648 mm
Tracking Rear 1648 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 3120 mm
Height 1492 mm
Length 4964 mm
Width 1906 mm
Kerb Weight 2450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3095 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 950 Nm
Makimum Power 460 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R21
Rear Tyre 295/30 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21H2
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx21H2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2951532*000001
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Eqe pricing and specs

53 4Matic+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $185,200
53 4Matic+ 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $189,900
53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $213,574
53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $214,574
53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $187,800