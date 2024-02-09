Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Eqe 53 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-AMG Eqe 53 4Matic+ V295 My24 Electric 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1648 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|3120 mm
|Height
|1492 mm
|Length
|4964 mm
|Width
|1906 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3095 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|950 Nm
|Makimum Power
|460 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21H2
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx21H2
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2951532*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 10 Airbags
- 22kW Charger Package
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 3D Sound System
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance Package
- Ambient Lighting with Logo Projection
- AMG Exterior Night Package
- AMG Brake Calipers
- AMG Exterior
- AMG Performance Front Seats
- AMG Interior
- AMG Leather - Black
- AMG Line Sports Interior
- AMG Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Acoustic Prescence Indicator
- Air Suspension
- Android Auto
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Roof Lining
- CCS Charging Socket
- Centre Console Storage
- Climatised Front Seats
- Charging Cable
- Comfort Seats Front - Power 14 Way with Memory
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Disconnect Unit
- Digital Light Package
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Exterior Mirrors - Folding
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Energizing Package
- 1st Aid Kit/Warning Tri/Safety Vest/Warn Light
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Guard 360 degrees Vehicle Protection Plus
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Pump
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Boot Locking
- Keyless Drive
- MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation
- MBUX Navigation Premium
- MBUX Multimedia System
- Multiple Ultrasonic Sensors
- Nappa Leather
- OLED Central Display
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Energizing Package Plus
- Pedestrian Protection
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Protection Package
- PreSafe Plus
- PreSafe Impulse Side
- Rear Axle Steering
- Remote & Extended Charging Services Plus
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sport Seats Adjustable
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- USB Package Plus
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Dynamic Plus Pack - $7,400
- MBUX Hyperscreen - $6,700
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,900
- Magno Paint Premium - $6,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,200
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Graphite Grey
|Grey
|Magno Paint Premium
|$6,100
|Alpine Solid Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,900
|Patagonia Bright Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint Special
|$2,200
|Opalite Bright White
|White
|Metallic Paint Special
|$2,200
|Sodalite Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Selenite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Polar White
|White
|Non-metallic Paint
|—
|Obsidian Black
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|High-tech Silver
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mercedes-AMG Eqe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|53 4Matic+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$185,200
|53 4Matic+ 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$189,900
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$213,574
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$214,574
|53 4Matic+ 4D Saloon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$187,800