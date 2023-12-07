Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Mhev V177 My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4558 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|114 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|233 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et49
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et50
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K1771842*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting
- AMG Line
- AMG Floor Mats
- Active Park Assist
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Cloth Headlining
- Blind Spot Assist
- Comfort Suspension
- Digital Instrument Display
- Distronic
- Dynamic Select
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Exit Warnings System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Load Compartment Package
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Multi-Link Axle
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Galvanised
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Seat Backrest Forward Folding
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Comfort Package - Front
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Brakes
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Artico/Microcut Microfibre
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Package Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano - $1,600
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $900
- Non-metallic Paint
- Plus Pack - $4,900
Current Mercedes-Benz A250 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4Matic 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$71,900
|4Matic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$71,900