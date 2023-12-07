Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition C Mhev W206 My23 1.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4751 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|219 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et40
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18 Et52
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2060422*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Advanced Connectivity Plus
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Avantgarde Exterior Design Pack
- Agility Control Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Avantgarde Interior Design Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting with Logo Projection
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Comfort Mode
- Crash Sensor
- Comfort Seats Front
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Distronic
- Digital Owners Manual
- Display Screen 11.9 inch
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Mode
- Edition C Package
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Headlight Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Front
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- LCD Instrument Cluster - Coloured
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lane Tracking Package
- Linguatronic
- Locking Verification
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Navigation System
- Parktronic
- Power Boot Lid Closing - Automatic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Navigation Pack
- Predictive Navigation
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Parked Vehicle Locator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Selective Damping System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Speed Limit Assist
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Service Pack
- Safety Services
- Storage Package
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Telediagnostics
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Artico
- Valet Pack
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Bright Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Interior Trim Special - $700
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $800
- Non-metallic Paint
- Sports pack - $1,700
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,400
- Vision Pack - $4,100
Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,000
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$76,800
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,700
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,900
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$87,900
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$103,070
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$79,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,870
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$92,500
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,900
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$86,900