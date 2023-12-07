WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Eqv
  4. 300

2023 Mercedes-Benz Eqv 300 447 My22 Electric 4D Wagon

2023 Mercedes-Benz Eqv 300 447 My22 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 7
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Eqv 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1660 mm
Tracking Rear 1648 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1901 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2854 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et52
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et52

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 40000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment People Movers From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqv pricing and specs

300 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $151,200
300 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $157,450