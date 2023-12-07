Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic Mhev X254 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1624 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2888 mm
|Height
|1634 mm
|Length
|4722 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1N2546472*000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 10 Airbags
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Advanced Sound System
- Agility Control Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting with Logo Projection
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Line - Interior
- AMG Body Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Pack
- Chrome Package Interior
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Distronic
- Electric Power Steering
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electric Sport Sound
- Emergency Spare Wheel
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Gloss Black Console
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Light Aluminium Alloy Wheels
- Larger Brake Discs - Front Axle
- Load Compartment Package
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Load Protection Net
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Power front seats with memory
- Pre-installation for Trailer Coupling
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Running Boards - Aluminium Look
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Selective Damping System
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Storage Package
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Transparent Bonnet
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Artico
- USB Package
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- (AW20) AMG Multi-Spoke
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,000
- Bright Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,500
- Non-metallic Paint
- Plus Pack - $6,900
- Upholstery - Black/Brown
- Upholstery - Grey & Black
Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,200
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$106,600
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$114,000
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,370
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$113,900
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,100