2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic Mhev X254 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

e0611e13/2023 mercedes benz glc 300 4matic mhev 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04fa0165
2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic Mhev X254 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 2888 mm
Height 1634 mm
Length 4722 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1N2546472*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

