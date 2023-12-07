WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Glc
  4. 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed

2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed X253 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

dfb722fd/2023 mercedes benz glc 300 e 4mat phev amg line pl ed 2 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04ba0158
2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed X253 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 E 4Mat Phev Amg Line Pl Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Glc News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4658 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 2030 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2615 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 53 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 53 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W1N2539532#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs

300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,200
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $106,600
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $114,000
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $103,370
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $113,900
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,100