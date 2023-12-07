WhichCar
2023 Mercedes-Benz V 300 D Avantgarde Mwb 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon

2023 Mercedes-Benz V 300 D Avantgarde Mwb 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz V 300 D Avantgarde Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 174 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19 Et52
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19 Et52

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W1V44781323000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz V pricing and specs

