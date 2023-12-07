WhichCar
2023 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon

2023 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 447 My22 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 8
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Vito Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1914 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2348 kg
Gcm 5600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 766 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 214 g/km
CO2 Combined 185 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 250 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment People Movers From 60K
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs

Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $57,700
Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $62,600
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $60,000
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $64,900
Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $65,700