Specifications for the 2023 MG Zs Ev Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 MG Zs Ev Essence My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4323 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjw74C9*Mz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 3D Effect Rear Tail Lights
- 3D Sound System
- Five Seat Interior
- 6 Airbags
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheel Aero Covers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Detection
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Odometer
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Control Air Conditioning
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Load Rear Floor
- FM Radio
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- iSmart User App
- Key in Ignition Lock Warning Alarm
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Multi-tier Boot Floor
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Pilot Pack
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Counter
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Regenerative Braking
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection - Front
- Speed Limit Assist
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Upholstery - PU & PVC
- Ultra-High Tensile Steel Cage Body
- Vehicle to Load Charging
- Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Standard Paint