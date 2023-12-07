Specifications for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) Zm My23 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1593 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2706 mm
|Height
|1745 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1862 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2140 kg
|Gcm
|4350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|35 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|35 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20 101W
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20 101W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxdgn0W%Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 240V Power Outlet
- Manual Slide & Recline 2nd Row Seats
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Driving Beam
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Yaw Control
- Battery Charge Mode
- Battery Save Mode
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders 3rd Row
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Brake Override System
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dual Electric Motors
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Assist
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Front Centre Airbag
- Full Colour Digital Driver Display
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 10.8 inch image
- High Voltage Cut-off System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPedal Mode
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- One Touch Fold Seat Storage
- One Touch Keyless Entry
- One Touch Start System
- Programmable Climate Control Schedule
- Programmable Charge Schedule
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Privacy Glass
- Parallel Hybrid Mode
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Door Blind
- Remote Entry with Central Locking
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Alert
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Super All Wheel Control
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Series Hybrid Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Side Window Demisters
- Traction Control System
- Terrain Drive Modes - 7
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- V2G/V2H Ready
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Mode Regenerative Braking System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$43,700
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$46,200
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,900
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,800
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$38,600
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$39,200
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$53,800
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$51,300
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,600
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,200
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,000
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,900
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$44,840
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$47,340
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$42,990
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$37,740
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$39,540
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$40,240
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$55,190
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$52,640
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$43,740
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,290
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$63,790
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$71,790
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,290
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,240
|Phev Gsr (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,790