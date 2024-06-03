Specifications for the 2023 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4) Y62 Series 5 My24 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1695 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1695 mm
|Ground Clearance
|272 mm
|Wheelbase
|3080 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|5165 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|785 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|140 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|334 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|258 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|470 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|334 g/km
|Engine
|Gasoline Direct Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tany62A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Rear
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Colour Touchscreen 10 inch
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Diff Locks
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exit Warnings System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Foot Operated Park Brake
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hydraulic Body Motion Control
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Intelligent Lane Departure Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Monitor - Auto Dimming
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Sequential Indicators
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Twin Front Armrests
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Windscreen With Sunband
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,060
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$100,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$104,160
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,600