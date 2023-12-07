Specifications for the 2023 Nissan Z Proto. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Nissan Z Proto Z34 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1890 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|194 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|347 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Gbaz34A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports Up To 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 2 Seat Interior
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 355mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Head Restraints
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Analog Display
- Active Sound Enhancement
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Exhaust
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Front Spoiler
- High Beam Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manually Adjustable Seat Thigh Extender - Driver
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Power Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Suede Door Trim Finisher
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Sill Spoiler
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Transmission Rev Matching Function
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Yellow Brake Calipers
Optional Extras
- Two-tone Paint - $1,200
Current Nissan Z pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Z34 My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,500
|Z34 My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$73,500
|Nismo 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$91,200
|Z34 My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,800
|Z34 My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$75,800
|Z34 (Blue Int) My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,800
|Z34 (Blue Int) My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$75,800
|Nismo 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$94,000
|Z34 (Blue Int) My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,500
|Z34 (Blue Int) My24 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$73,500