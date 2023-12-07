Specifications for the 2023 Peugeot 2008 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Peugeot 2008 GT P24 My23 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Electronic Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|221 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4300 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1247 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|192 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|148 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17 H
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17 H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3Ushnjp@Nj12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 249mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Advanced Grip Control
- Allergen Filter
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Bolstered Profile Front Seats
- Black Painted Roof
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Capacative Touch Screen
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Distance Alert System
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection
- DeadLocking
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- FM Radio
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Full LED Headlights
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining - Premium
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Programmable Cruise Control & Speed Limiter
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Holder
- Smartphone Mirroring
- Sports Steering
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- Upholstery - Leather Effect/Alcantara
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Sunroof - $1,990
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$38,945
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,397
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,990
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$44,490
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,200
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,600