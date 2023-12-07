Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition 982 My23 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1281 mm
|Length
|4379 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1655 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2150
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 299mm Rear Brakes
- 2 Seat Interior
- 330mm Front Brakes
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aluminium & Composite Body Panels
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ascending Centre Console with Storage Compartment
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Deploying Rear Wing
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auto Demisting
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Black Headliner
- Black Leather Interior
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Digital Instrument Display
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Speedometer
- Digital Sound Processing
- Extended Brake Functions
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Apron
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats with Logo
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Integral Amplifier
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.6 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Switch
- Intelligent Lightweight Construction
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Luggage Compartment Front & Rear
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Door Pull Handles
- Light Design Package
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Headrests
- Lights on Interior Door Handles
- Leather Instrument Panel
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Seat Bolsters
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LTE Communication Module
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching
- Memory Card Reader
- Model Designation - Gloss Black
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- My Porsche Services
- Navigation System
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Orientation Lighting - Front & Rear
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Porsche Entry & Drive
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Powered Sports Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Soft Top - Automatic
- Power Soft Top - Remote Operation
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Rollover Bars - Fixed
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Air Intakes
- Seatback Hooks
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes
- Side Indicators
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound Package Plus
- Steering Pulse Generator
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Exhaust Tips
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tinted Windows
- Underbody Panelling
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wind Deflector
- Window Door Seal Protection
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- 20 inch Sport Wheels - $2,460
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,320
- Aluminium Finish Pedals - $490
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,000
- Air Intake Grilles Rear - Painted - $880
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way & Memory - $2,560
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts - $110
- Brushed Aluminium Gear Selector - $450
- Body Coloured Wheels - $1,030
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,010
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,010
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - Extended - $2,800
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,240
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,350
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Colour Selection - Leather
- Customization Package Gear Lever - $1,350
- Coloured Seat Belts - $520
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $560
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,470
- Custom Colour Paint - $16,640
- Dash Cam Preparation - $230
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $230
- Decorative Sticker Set
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $250
- Extended Leather Pack - $1,380
- Exterior Pack - Painted - $2,450
- Front Air Intake Slats - Painted - $920
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $700
- Gloss Black Rear Wing - $650
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $950
- GT Sports Steering Wheel - $520
- GT Sports Strg Wheel & Gear Selector in Race-Tex - $1,420
- Home Link - $540
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Wood - $830
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon - $830
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Painted - $380
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Body Colour - $380
- Interior Aluminium Pack - Extended - $1,330
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,120
- Interior Carbon Pack - $2,370
- Interior Leather Pack - $1,160
- Interior Pack - Painted (extended) - $1,320
- Interior Pack - Painted - $1,100
- Interior Wood Pack - Extended - $2,800
- Interior Wood Pack - $2,370
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $3,820
- Interior Trim Pack Extended - Contrast Stitching - $5,170
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $2,760
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,530
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,090
- Leather Door Trim Package - $1,010
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus - $1,240
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $490
- Leather Interior - Contrast Stitching - $3,230
- Leather Interior Pack Partial Leather Seats
- Leather Int Pack Partial Leather Seats - Two Tone
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,230
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $870
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $3,920
- Leather Onboard Folder - $720
- Leather Steering Column Surround - Contrast Stitch - $840
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $900
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $620
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - Contrast Stitching - $1,090
- Leather Sunvisors - $780
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation - Gloss Silver
- Model Designation Painted - $450
- Manufacturers Logo - Gloss Black
- Manufacturers Logo - Painted - $280
- Metallic Paint - $1,690
- (PASM) Sports Suspension with Lower Ride Height - $2,700
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Painted Alloy Wheels - Special
- Paint Colour Special - $4,430
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $900
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $560
- Carrera S Wheels 20/21 inch - $1,030
- Carrera Classic Wheels 20/21 inch - $2,160
- 20/21 Turbo Wheels - $4,180
- Power Steering Plus
- Powered Sports Seats Plus - 4 Way
- Rear Apron - Painted - $880
- Rollover Bars - Painted - $960
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $780
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $430
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest - $430
- Sports Chrono Package including Mode Switch - $3,400
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $5,600
- Sports Design Pack - $4,720
- Sports-look Pedals & Footrest - $340
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Style Pack - Exterior
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,910
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,500
- Soft Top Colour - Special
- Standard Paint
- Silver Sports Tailpipes
- Tinted Rear Lights - $1,160
- Torque Vectoring with Rear Differential Lock - $2,470
- Titanium Wheel Bolts - $2,700
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,750
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $700
- Wheel Finish - Black - $1,030
- Wheel Finish - Satin - $1,030
- Wood Gear Selector - $950
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
