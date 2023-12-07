WhichCar
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition 982 My23 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition 982 My23 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1281 mm
Length 4379 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1335 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1655 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 139 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2150
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 265/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs

Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $196,800
Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $191,600
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $140,300
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $135,100
Boxster S 2D Roadster 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $160,700