Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2482 mm
|Height
|1267 mm
|Length
|4456 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1771 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|356 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|289 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|289 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8400
|Torque RPM
|6750
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Seat Interior
- 380mm Rear Brakes
- 408mm Front Brakes
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Aluminium & Composite Body Panels
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Chassis
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Aerodynamic Underbody Panelling
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Audio Interface/s
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Interior Trim
- Black Badges
- Black Headliner
- Bucket Front Seats - Manual Fore/Aft Adjustment
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Carbon Bucket Seats
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Carbon Sill Guards - Branded
- Centre Console Storage Compartment Lid in Race-Tex
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Armrests in Race-Tex
- Dashboard Trim Special
- Damper Control - Variable
- Dynamic High Beam Control/ Range Adaptn (Camera)
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Door Handles in Race-Tex
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Speedometer
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Electronic Damper Control
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap
- Electronic Engine Management
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electrical System Recuperation
- Front Apron
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Gear Lever/Selector in Race-Tex
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrest - Special
- Headlight Washer System
- Integral Amplifier
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.6 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Storage Compartments - Front
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Switch
- Intelligent Lightweight Construction
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Luggage Compartment Front & Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Light Design Package
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus
- LED Front Indicators
- Launch Mode Control
- LED Position Lights
- LTE Communication Module
- Memory Card Reader
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Shift Mode
- My Porsche Services
- Navigation System
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Park Assist - Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Black
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Apron - Painted
- Rear Aero Wing - Body Coloured
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rear Spoiler
- Rooflining in Race-Tex
- Seat Centres in Race-Tex
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wing - Carbon Fibre
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard Interior with Leather and Race-Tex Items
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports-look Pedals & Footrest
- Storage Nets
- Sound Package Plus
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Headlight Range Control
- Stainless Steel Pedal Edges
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Rim in Race-Tex
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights
- Track Precision App
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Tinted Windows
- Upholstery - Black
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Window Door Seal Protection
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $28,110
- Black Brake Calipers - Gloss - $1,550
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $14,960
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,010
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,010
- Coloured Door Pull Loops - $290
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,240
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,350
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Coloured Seat Belts - $520
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $790
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,470
- Clubsport Pack
- Custom Colour Paint - $18,670
- Deletion of Audio & Communication System
- Dash Cam Preparation - $230
- Extended Leather Pack
- Full Bucket Front Seats - $5,060
- Floor Mats - Front - $200
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $700
- Heated Front Seats
- Home Link - $540
- Interior Leather Pack
- Interior Pack - Painted (extended)
- Interior Pack - Painted
- Leather/Race-Tex Dashboard Trim Package - $2,090
- Leather/Race-Tex Door Trim Package - $1,010
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $490
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $870
- Leather Onboard Folder - $720
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $620
- Lifting System Front Axle - $4,900
- Paint Colour Special - $6,070
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $900
- Painted Roll Cage - $690
- Race-Tex Interior with Extensive Leather Items - $3,320
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $780
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $430
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Sports Chrono Package - $520
- Steering Wheel Rim & Gear Lever in Black Leather
- Sports Harness - Passenger 6 point - $790
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $700
- Wheel Finish - Black - $1,030
- Wheel Finish - Painted Rim Borders - $2,160
- Wheel Finish - Satin - $1,030
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Wheel Finish - Special Paint - $1,030
- Weissach Package - $29,890
- Weissach Package without Roll Cage - $23,820
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
