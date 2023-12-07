WhichCar
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4 Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2482 mm
Height 1267 mm
Length 4456 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1771 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 356 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 289 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 289 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 8400
Torque RPM 6750
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs

Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $196,800
Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $191,600
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $140,300
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $135,100
Boxster S 2D Roadster 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $160,700