Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 4.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 4.0 982 My23 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1276 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|173 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|304 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|221 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20 88Y
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr20 95Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 R0 57
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20 R0 47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Steel Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zls230012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Drivetrain Mounts
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Interior Highlights
- Black Headliner
- Black Tailpipes
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Colour Selection - Leather
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Apron - Sports Design
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Leather Console
- Luggage Compartment Front & Rear
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Lighting Package
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Light Pack
- Lowered Suspension
- LED Position Lights
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Powered Sports Seats 2 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Air Vents
- Seatback Hooks
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Chrono Package
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Steering - Variable
- Sport Seats
- Sports Seats - Special
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tinted Headlights
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Underbody Protection
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,320
- Aluminium Gear Knob
- Alloy Pedals - $490
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $2,560
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,160
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,550
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $13,830
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,120
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,120
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - Extended - $2,800
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $2,370
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,370
- Cloth Headlining
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Customization Package Gear Lever - $1,500
- Coloured Seat Belts - $520
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,800
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,250
- Custom Colour Paint - $16,640
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $230
- Delete Race-Tex Items
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $250
- Extended Leather Pack - $1,380
- Full Bucket Front Seats - $10,120
- Floor Mats - Front - $200
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $780
- Gloss Black Rear Wing - $650
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips - $880
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $360
- GT Sports Steering Wheel
- GTS Interior Package - $5,600
- Home Link - $540
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front - $430
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Painted - $380
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Body Colour - $420
- Interior Aluminium Pack - Extended - $1,550
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,120
- Interior Leather Pack - $1,160
- Interior Pack - Painted (extended) - $1,320
- Interior Pack - Painted - $1,100
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $3,820
- Interior Trim Pack Extended - Contrast Stitching - $5,170
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $2,760
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,530
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather/Race-Tex Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather/Race-Tex Door Trim Package - $1,000
- Leather Door Trim Package - $1,000
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus - $2,090
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $550
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $4,010
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,320
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - Premium - $4,010
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $5,570
- Leather Int Pk Leather Seats - Nat Leath Two-tone - $6,260
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $870
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - Contrast Stitch - $840
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $900
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $620
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,090
- Leather Sunvisors - $780
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Painted - $500
- Metallic Paint
- (PASM) Sports Suspension with Lower Ride Height
- Paint Colour Special - $4,430
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,000
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $560
- 20/21 Turbo Wheels - $4,180
- Powered Sports Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Race-Tex Interior with Extensive Leather Items - $3,320
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $780
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $430
- Rear Wiper/Washer - $650
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest - $430
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $1,550
- Standard Interior - Leather Seats - Front
- Standard Int - Race-tex/Race-Tex or Leather Seats
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Solid Paint
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,240
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,630
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,400
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,750
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$202,890
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$197,500
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$144,640
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$139,300
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$165,680
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$161,100
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$139,680
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$142,040
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$136,700
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$335,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$163,180
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$158,600
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$200,290
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$194,900
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$335,300