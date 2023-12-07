WhichCar
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 992 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 992 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1297 mm
Length 4519 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1625 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 218 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 306 g/km
CO2 Combined 218 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 283 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 Zr19
Rear Tyre 295/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wp0Zzz99Zls248011
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 911 pricing and specs

Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $404,900
Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $404,900
Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $361,800
Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $394,400
Carrera 4S 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $324,400