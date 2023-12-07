Specifications for the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 992 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1591 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1297 mm
|Length
|4519 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|415 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|218 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|306 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|218 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|283 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz99Zls248011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 3D LED Tail Lights
- Four Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Air Blades with Side Air Intakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cooling Air Flaps
- Aluminium & Composite Body Panels
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Auto Dimming Int & Ext Mirrors with Rain Sensor
- Automatic Deploying Rear Spoiler
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Aluminium Brake Calipers
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Interface/s
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Comfort Access System
- Camera Based Vehicle Detection
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.9 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Dual TFT Displays
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Power Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Lightweight Construction
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Access
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Leather Console Storage Lid
- Leather Door Handles - Interior
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Indicators
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light Sys Plus
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LTE Communication Module
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Manual Shift Mode
- Music Streaming
- Navigation System
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Park Assist including Surround View
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Porsche Connect
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Warning
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Carrera Wheels 19/20 inch
- Power Soft Top - Automatic
- Power Soft Top - Remote Operation
- Porsche Traction Management
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Radar Cruise Control
- Retractable Door Handles
- Remote Services
- Rear Lid Grille - Silver
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rollover Protection System - Auto-deploying
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Indicators
- Side Impact Protection
- Side Skirt Trim - Black
- Smartphone Interface
- Stationary Management with Hold Function
- Sports Seats Powered 14 Way
- Stainless Steel Tailpipes
- Soft Top - Black
- Surround Sound System
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tail Light Strip with Integral Park & Fog Lights
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Warning & Brake Assist
- Wind Deflector - Powered
- Window Door Seal Protection
- Wet Mode
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control incl Traffic Jam Assist - $250
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,270
- Aluminium Pedals - $720
- Active Park Assist - $1,640
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way & Memory - $2,850
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,500
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,250
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts - $130
- Body Colour Ext Mirror Lower Trims - Black Base - $1,120
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Body Coloured Interior Package - $2,250
- Body Coloured Rear Lid Slat Inlays - $1,220
- Body Coloured Wheels - $2,500
- Black Sports Tailpipes - $1,630
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $18,770
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,950
- Cupholders - Leather Trim - $560
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Colour Selection - Leather
- Coloured Seat Belts - $930
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,120
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,870
- Custom Colour Paint - $18,490
- Dash Cam Preparation - $250
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $300
- Dashboard & Door Trim Package - Leather - $4,970
- Decorative Side Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Engine Compartment Lid Painted in Special Colour - $880
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Tail Lights - $750
- Exterior Mirrors - Upper Trims - Carbon - $3,120
- Extended Package - Leather Interior - Exclusive - $8,300
- Extended Package - Leather Interior - Heritage - $7,200
- Exterior Pack - Painted - $2,320
- Front Apron - Sports Design - $5,370
- Floor Mats - Heritage Design
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,100
- GT Sports Steering Wheel - Race-Tex - $360
- GT Sports Strg Wheel - Htd, Leather - Carbon Panel - $1,870
- GT Sports Strg Wheel - Htd, Race-Tex, Carbon Inlay - $2,220
- GT Sports Steering Wheel, Htd, Race-Tex - $930
- GT Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- GT Leather Sports Steering Wheel - Heated - $570
- Heritage Design Pack - $28,000
- Heritage Design Pack Pure - $28,000
- Home Link - $600
- Hood & Luggage Compartment Lid with Stripes - $2,720
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $470
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $2,250
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,750
- Interior Leather Pack - $2,250
- Interior Wood Pack - Paldao Dark (open-pore) - $3,370
- Interior Package - Lightsilver - $1,630
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $6,500
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $8,000
- Leather Pack 930 - $2,750
- Leather Air Vents - $3,000
- Leather Air Vents - Personalised - $3,900
- Leather Backrests Spts Sts Plus - Open Pore - $4,250
- Leather Backrests Sports Sts Plus - Carbon Inlays - $4,620
- Leather Backrests Sports Sts Plus - Special Inlays - $3,370
- Light Design Package - $1,050
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,220
- Leather Door Trim Package - $2,750
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $1,540
- Leather Pack - $5,250
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $560
- Leather Interior Club Leather - Contrast Stitching - $11,350
- Leather Interior Club Leather - $11,350
- Leather Interior - Contrast Stitching - $8,350
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $31,800
- Leather Interior Exclusive - Two-tone
- Leather Interior Heritage
- Leather Interior Heritage - Two-tone
- Leather Interior Mirror Panel - $720
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $9,600
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $8,350
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $1,120
- Leather Int Sport-Tex Seats - Contrast Stitching - $8,350
- Leather Interior Sport-Tex Seats - $8,350
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,220
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $1,750
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $750
- Lifting System Front Axle - $5,070
- Leather Sunvisors - $860
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation - Gloss Black - $500
- Model Designation Painted - $470
- Model Designation Painted - Body Colour - $500
- Manufacturers Logo - Body Colour - $310
- Manufacturers Logo - Gloss Black - $550
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Painted Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Paint Colour Special - $5,700
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,420
- Carrera S Wheels 20/21 inch - $3,400
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 20/21 inch - $7,150
- Carrera Classic Wheels 20/21 inch - $4,650
- Carrera Exclusive Design Wheels 20/21 inch - $7,230
- 20/21 Turbo Wheels - $7,650
- Power Steering Plus
- Powered Sports Seats Plus - 4 Way
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $860
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $470
- Vehicle Key Painted with Key Pouch in Race-Tex - $780
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $720
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest - $470
- Sports Chrono Package with Sub-second Clock - $7,110
- Sports Chrono Package including Mode Switch - $5,000
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $11,670
- Sports Design Pack - $8,470
- Sports Exhaust System - Silver Tailpipes - $5,470
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes - $5,470
- Sports Exhaust System - Silver Sports Tailpipes - $6,100
- Side Model Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Standard Interior - Partial Leather Seats
- Standard Interior - Partial Leather Seats Two-tone - $1,250
- Standard Interior - Leather Seats - Front
- Standard Interior - Leather Seats Front - Two-tone - $1,250
- Side Skirts - Sports Design - $2,220
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,700
- Storage Package
- Standard Paint
- Silver Sports Tailpipes - $1,630
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $3,100
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,220
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
- Wheel Centres - Special - $340
Current Porsche 911 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$404,900
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$404,900
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$361,800
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$394,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$324,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$344,900
|Edition 50 Yrs Porsche Design 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$444,100
|Carrera 4 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$286,300
|Carrera 4 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$306,900
|Carrera S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$307,500
|Carrera S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$328,000
|Carrera 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$269,500
|Carrera 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$289,700
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$290,200
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$290,200
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$343,100
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$343,100
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$375,300
|Dakar 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$475,200
|Gt3 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$521,500
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$404,900
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$404,900
|Turbo S 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$522,500
|Turbo S 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$542,600
|Targa 4 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$306,900
|Targa 4 Gts 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$394,400
|Targa 4S 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$344,900
|Turbo 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$449,300
|Turbo 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$469,100
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$153,900
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$131,800
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$140,800
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, AWD
|$129,200
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, AWD
|$138,000
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$146,300
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$196,000
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$208,200
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$417,400
|Gt3 Touring Package 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$417,400
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$373,000
|Carrera 4 Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$406,600
|Carrera 4S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$334,400
|Carrera 4S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$355,600
|Edition 50 Yrs Porsche Design 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$457,800
|Carrera 4 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$295,200
|Carrera 4 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$316,400
|Carrera S 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$317,000
|Carrera S 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$338,100
|Carrera 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$277,800
|Carrera 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$298,700
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$299,200
|Carrera T 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$299,200
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$353,700
|Carrera Gts 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$353,700
|Carrera Gts 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$386,900
|Dakar 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$489,900
|Gt3 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$537,600
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$417,400
|Gt3 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Manual, RWD
|$417,400
|Turbo S 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$538,700
|Turbo S 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$559,400
|Targa 4 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$316,400
|Targa 4 Gts 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$406,600
|Targa 4S 2D Targa
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$355,600
|Turbo 2D Coupe
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$463,200
|Turbo 2D Cabriolet
|3.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$483,600