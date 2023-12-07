Specifications for the 2023 Renault Trafic L1 Swb Pro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Renault Trafic L1 Swb Pro X82 My23 2.0L Diesel 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|3098 mm
|Height
|1971 mm
|Length
|5080 mm
|Width
|1956 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1230 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Vf1Fl0002N0847318
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- Three Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Brake Assist
- Black Dash Accents
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Side Protection Mouldings
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Cargo Area Lining - Mid Height
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Capacative Touch Screen
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Grip X-Tend
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Passenger Bench Seat - 2 person
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Mirroring
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Tinted Windows
- Underbody Spare Wheel
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wide Angle View Mirrors
Optional Extras
- Barn Doors With Windows - $400
- Bulkhead - Windowed - $400
- Comfort Pack - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Piece of Mind Package - $1,500
- Solid Paint
- Single Passenger Seat - $100
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side - $600
- Trade Pack - $2,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Urban Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Carmin Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$800
|Solid White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Jet Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$800
|Cummulus Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$51,000
|L1 Swb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$49,000
|L1 Swb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,000
|L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$51,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$56,000
|L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,000