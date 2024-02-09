WhichCar
2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Rr31 My23 6.7L Petrol 5D Wagon

2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Rr31 My23 6.7L Petrol 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1674 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 3295 mm
Height 1835 mm
Length 5341 mm
Width 2000 mm
Kerb Weight 2499 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3290 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 341 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 513 g/km
CO2 Combined 341 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sca689Y0%Lu118552
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Rolls-Royce Cullinan pricing and specs

Rr31 My22 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $692,150
Black Badge 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $791,900
Rr31 My24 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $705,000
Black Badge 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $810,000
Rr31 My24 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $687,400
Black Badge 5D Wagon 6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $789,800