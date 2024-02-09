Specifications for the 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rr31 My23. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rr31 My23 6.7L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1674 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|3295 mm
|Height
|1835 mm
|Length
|5341 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2499 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3290 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|341 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|513 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|341 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|420 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sca689X0%Ku111604
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 395mm Front Brakes
- 398mm Rear Brakes
- Four Wheel Steer
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Park Brake
- Air Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD/DVD Player
- Central Locking
- Chrome Rear Garnish
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Exhaust
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating
- Garage Door Opener - Remote
- Global Positioning System
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Lock
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Boot Lid
- Push Button Start
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Rear Seats
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Remote Proximity Keyless Start
- Rear Storage Compartment
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Side View Camera
- Traction Control System
- Telematics
- Wireless Device Charger
- Woodgrain Inserts
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint
Current Rolls-Royce Cullinan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Rr31 My22 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$692,150
|Black Badge 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$791,900
|Rr31 My24 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$705,000
|Black Badge 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$810,000
|Rr31 My24 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$687,400
|Black Badge 5D Wagon
|6.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$789,800