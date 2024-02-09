Specifications for the 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge My23 6.6L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1618 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Wheelbase
|3295 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|5457 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2553 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|333 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|515 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|333 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|840 Nm
|Makimum Power
|450 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Self Levelling, Upper Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sca664Sxxxuhxxxxx
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Automatic Parking Assistant
- Airbag Passenger & Side Airbag Pack
- Auto Stability Control
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Interior Inserts
- Central Locking
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Digital Clock
- Dual Exhaust
- Dynamic Response
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Damper Control
- Entertainment Pack
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- Laserlight Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Proximity Sensor
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Windows
- Rear View Camera - Digital
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sound System with 18 Speakers
- Twin Exhaust
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Current Rolls-Royce Ghost pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Rr22 My22 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$591,500
|Ewb 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$683,000
|Rr22 My22 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$644,650
|Ewb 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$744,400
|Rr21 My24 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$645,000
|Black Badge 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$772,900
|Ewb 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$744,400
|Rr21 My24 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$587,000
|Black Badge 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$703,300
|Ewb 4D Saloon
|6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$677,400