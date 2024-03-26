WhichCar
2023 Skoda Octavia Limited Edition 140Tsi Nx My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2023 Skoda Octavia Limited Edition 140Tsi Nx My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Skoda Octavia Limited Edition 140Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1829 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2055 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 225/40 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Lower Triangular Links, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Stabiliser
Rear Suspension Longitudinal Link, Multi-Element Axle, Transverse Link, Torsion Stabiliser

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Tmbbu@Nx*M#123456
Vehicle Segment Medium Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

