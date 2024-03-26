Specifications for the 2023 Skoda Octavia Limited Edition 140Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Skoda Octavia Limited Edition 140Tsi Nx My23.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2686 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4689 mm
|Width
|1829 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2056 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|144 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Lower Triangular Links, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Stabiliser
|Rear Suspension
|Longitudinal Link, Multi-Element Axle, Transverse Link, Torsion Stabiliser
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Tmbkc@Nx*M#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2nd Row Seats - Remote Folding
- 2nd Row Temperature Control
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Aluminium Finish Pedals
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Ambient Door Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Columbus Infotainment System
- Crew Protect Assist System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dashboard Ambient Lighting
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Display
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Steering Recommendation
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electromechanical Brake Booster
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Assist
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Load Hooks
- Light Assist
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Massage Seats Front
- Occupant Protective system
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Puddle Door Lights
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Phone Storage Pocket
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Reversible Carpet/Rubber Cargo Mat
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Braking System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Speed Limiting Device
- SmartLink
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sill Trims Front - Aluminium Inlays
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger Rear Outer
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tablet Holder
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wheel Finish - Anthracite
- Cross Differential System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Premium Paint - $770
- Service Pack - 5 Year/75,000km - $1,550
- Service Pack - 7 Year/105,000km - $2,400
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,900
- Standard Paint
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,300
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,500
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,490
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800