Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hiace Slwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hiace Slwb Gdh320R 2.8L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182.5 mm
|Wheelbase
|3860 mm
|Height
|2280 mm
|Length
|5915 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2365 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|197 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|257 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16C 108/106T
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16C 108/106T
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Stabilizer Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtfla3Cp101123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Additional Master Key/s
- Airbag - Driver Seat
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Passenger Seat Front
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Additional Wireless Key
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto Limited Slip Differential
- Antenna - Roof Mounted
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Visual Navigation Display
- Brake Assist
- Brake Control Systems
- Back Guide Monitor
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Digital Rear View Mirror
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Downward Visibility Side Mirrors
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Indicator
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Engine Idle Speed Control
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Halogen Clearance Lamp
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Hub Caps
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Interior Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Key Ignition Spare
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Large Centre Console with Tray
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Sway Warning
- Left Side Sliding Door - Glass Panel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Park Brake Lever
- MyToyota
- Noise, Vibration & Harshness Package
- Overhead Console/s
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Protection Bonnet
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable & Heated Side Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Semi-Bonnet Design
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Siri Compatibility
- Smart Device Link
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Toyota Connected Services
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- USB Input Socket
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Voice Recognition System - Enhanced
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vehicle Tracker
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|French Vanilla
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
Current Toyota Hiace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$53,886
|Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$52,636
|Lwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb Gl 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,886
|Lwb (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual + Double, RWD
|$48,886
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (4 Door) Barn Door 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Slwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$60,196
|Slwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$59,446
|Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$52,300
|Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,100
|Lwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Lwb Gl 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,300
|Lwb (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual + Double, RWD
|$47,400
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb (4 Door) Barn Door 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Slwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$58,400
|Slwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$57,700