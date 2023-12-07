Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hilux Gr-Sport Two-Tone (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hilux Gr-Sport Two-Tone (4X4) Gun126R 2.8L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|265 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5320 mm
|Width
|2020 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2270 kg
|Gcm
|5850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|940 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|247 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|207 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mr0Ba3Cd#03123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 319mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Door Handles - Black Gloss
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drive Start Control
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Gloss Black Badging
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grey Wheel Arch Flares
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- ID Box
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MyToyota
- Over-the-air-updates
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- School Zone Speed Detection
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Flow Control Steering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
Optional Extras
- Two-tone Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Glacier White with Black Roof
|White/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Frosted White with Black Roof
|White/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Feverish Red with Black Roof
|Red/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
