Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hilux Workmate (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hilux Workmate (4X2) Tgn121R 2.7L Petrol Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|5330 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1785 kg
|Gcm
|5250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|995 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|203 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|324 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|248 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|122 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mr0Ex3Cb900000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 254mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Drive Start Control
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- MyToyota
- Over-the-air-updates
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Remote Services
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- School Zone Speed Detection
- Traction Control System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
Optional Extras
- Gloss Paint
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Graphite
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Eclipse Black
|Black
|Mica Paint
|$675
|Glacier White
|White
|Gloss Paint
|—
Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,200
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$27,800
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$25,800
|Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,800
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,490
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$28,475
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,475
|Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$37,730
|Sr5 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,610
|Gr-Sport (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,310
|Gr-Sport Two-Tone (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$75,310
|Sr Hi-Rider (4X2) X Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,470
|Sr Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,890
|Rogue 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,530
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,170
|Sr (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,955
|Sr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,190
|Sr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,640
|Sr (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,695
|Sr (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$48,695
|Sr (4X4) C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,035
|Sr (4X4) C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,035
|Sr (4X4) Steel Wheels Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,105
|Sr5 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$60,670
|Sr5 (4X4) X Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,250
|Sr5 48V (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,580
|Sr5 48V + Prem. Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,080
|Sr5 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,260
|Sr5 48V + Prem. Interior (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,760
|Sr 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,210
|Sr 48V (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,130
|Workmate (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,420
|Workmate (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$48,420
|Workmate (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,865
|Workmate (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,735
|Workmate (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,965
|Workmate Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,820
|Workmate Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,715