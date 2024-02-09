WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Hilux
  4. Workmate (4X2)

2023 Toyota Hilux Workmate (4X2) Tgn121R 2.7L Petrol Double Cab P/Up

2023 Toyota Hilux Workmate (4X2) Tgn121R 2.7L Petrol Double Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hilux Workmate (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Hilux News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 5330 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gcm 5250 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 995 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 248 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 203 g/km
CO2 Urban 324 g/km
CO2 Combined 248 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 122 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Ex3Cb900000001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs

Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $61,200
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $27,800
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD $25,800
Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $36,800
Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $62,490