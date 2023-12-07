Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Kluger Gxl 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Kluger Gxl 2Wd Txua70R 2.4L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1660 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4966 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6D
|CO2 Extra
|156 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|252 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|198 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R18 106V
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R18 106V
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|On Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5Tdld3Bh50S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 21CY Multi Media Platform
- 21MM Multi Media System
- Second Row Seats - Sliding
- 338mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Retractable Door Mirrors
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Control Systems
- Back Guide Monitor
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bench Seat 2nd Row - 3 Person
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 2 Person
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Door Courtesy Lamp - Front
- Data Communication Module
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dual Passenger Airbag
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drive Start Control
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Fabric Door Trim Finish
- Fog Lights - LED
- Glovebox Compartment
- HDMI Input
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Engine Immobiliser
- IP Ornament Panel - Painted
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Gear Shift lever
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Centering Function
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Clearance Lamp
- LED Headlights
- LED Front Cabin Lights
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Assist
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 7.0 inch
- Multi Information Display - Colour
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MyRemote Control Capability (inc climate control)
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Parabolic Headlights
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Painted Door Ornament
- Pedestrian Protection
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pedestrian Protection Bonnet
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Centre Spot Lamp
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Resin Door Handles - Interior
- Remote Services
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Road Sign Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Package
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Silver Grille Surround
- Side Indicators
- Synthetic Leather Door Trims
- Synthetic Leather Upholstery
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- SOS Emergency Call
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Traction Control System
- Telematics
- Third Row Seats
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Machine
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $675
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Frosted White
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$675
|Atomic Rush
|Red
|Mica Paint
|$675
|Graphite
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Galena Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Saturn Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Eclipse Black
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Silver Storm
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$675
Current Toyota Kluger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,790
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,310
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$73,257
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,790
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,650
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,290
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,810
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$80,230
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,310
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,420
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,940
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,880
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,420
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,280
|Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,615
|Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,955
|Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,555
|Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,095
|Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,095
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$60,920
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$70,440
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$82,860
|Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,595
|Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$71,115
|Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$83,535
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,940
|Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$68,615
|Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,100
|Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,300
|Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Gx AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,000
|Grande AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,300
|Gxl 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,000
|Grande AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,000
|Grande 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,600
|Gx 2Wd + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|Gx AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$59,400
|Gxl Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,700
|Grande Hybrid AWD 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$80,800
|Gx Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$60,100
|Gxl Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$69,300
|Grande Hybrid AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$81,400
|Gxl AWD 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,200
|Gxl AWD + Opt Colour 5D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,900