2023 Toyota Kluger Gxl 2Wd Txua70R 2.4L Petrol 5D Wagon

96861a8d/2023 toyota kluger gxl 2wd 2 4l petrol 5d wagon 04e5015c
2023 Toyota Kluger Gxl 2Wd Txua70R 2.4L Petrol 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Kluger Gxl 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1660 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1755 mm
Length 4966 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 1900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Extra 156 g/km
CO2 Urban 252 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 198 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R18 106V
Rear Tyre 235/65 R18 106V
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location On Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 5Tdld3Bh50S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Toyota Kluger pricing and specs

Gx 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $51,790
Gxl 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,310
Grande 2Wd 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $73,257
Gx AWD 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,790
Grande AWD 5D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,650