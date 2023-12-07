WhichCar
2023 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc76 Gxl Vdjl76R 4.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

97e7201c/2023 toyota landcruiser 70 series lc76 gxl 4 5l diesel 4d wagon 04df015b
2023 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc76 Gxl Vdjl76R 4.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc76 Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 290 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4910 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 130 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 339 g/km
CO2 Combined 281 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R16
Rear Tyre 265/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Live Axle
Rear Suspension Diesel, Rigid Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtelvl1J500123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs

Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $81,800
Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $77,800
Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $73,700
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $80,400
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $84,400