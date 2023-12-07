Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc79 Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Lc79 Gxl Vdjl79R 4.5L Diesel Double C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|302 mm
|Wheelbase
|3180 mm
|Height
|1945 mm
|Length
|5220 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2215 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|180 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Rigid Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtelvl1J500123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 16CBU Audio/Navi System
- 312mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome & Painted Front Bumper
- Chrome Roof Drip Mouldings
- Cloth Seat & Door Trim
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Foot Rest
- Differential Locks Front & Rear
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Dual Range Transmission
- Entry Assist Grips - Front
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Door Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Front Mud Guards - Wide
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Power Steering
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Large Fuel Tank
- Lights on Warning Alarm
- Multi-media System with 6.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Clock
- Mud Flaps - Front
- MP3 Compatibility - Bluetooth Audio
- Over-Fender Flares
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Antenna
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Windows
- Rear Collision Warning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Snorkel
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Seatbelt Pretensioner
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Turn Assist
- Upholstery - Grey
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Optional Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,800
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,700
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,400
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,700
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,700
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,200
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,200
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$75,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,700
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,700
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,900
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,600
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,500
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,300
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$86,600
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,900
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$83,500
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,000
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$87,600
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,900
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$76,000
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,400