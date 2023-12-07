Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD) Axaa54R 2.5L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|243 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmbw3Fv10J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 21MM Multi Media System
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- AWD Indicator
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Back Guide Monitor
- Black Badges
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage - Premium Trim
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Lock
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Cyclist Recognition
- Data Communication Module
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Rear View Mirror
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Tailpipes
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Front Grill - Silver
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Interior Door Handles - Premium
- Illuminated Door Switches
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Multi-media System with 10.5 inch Touch Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 12.3 inch
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Moonroof Tilt & Slide
- MyToyota
- Navigation System
- Off Road Dial
- Over-the-air-updates
- Parabolic Headlights
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Premium Gear Selector
- Projector Headlights
- Premium Interior Door Switches
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows
- Remote Air Conditioner - On
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Silver Accented Front & Rear Underrun
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Synthetic Leather Upholstery
- Smart Device Link
- Smart Entry
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sequential Stick Shift
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Sway Warning System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Torque Vectoring Differential Rear
- Unique Grille
- Unique Front Fog Lamp Surrounds
- Unique Front & Rear Bumpers & Wheel Arches
- Unique Styling
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Matte
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400