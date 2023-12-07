Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Rav4 Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Rav4 Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint Axah52R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|108 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmrw3Fv30J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 21MM Multi Media System
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black A & B Pillars
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Fog Light Garnish
- Black Grille
- Back Guide Monitor
- Black Door Mouldings
- Black Headliner
- Black Overfenders
- Black Painted Roof
- Black Rear Bumper
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage - Premium Trim
- Centre Console Tray
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Data Communication Module
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Tailpipes
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grill - Silver
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Interior Door Handles - Premium
- Illuminated Door Switches
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Multi-media System with 10.5 inch Touch Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 12.3 inch
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- MyToyota
- Navigation System
- Over-the-air-updates
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Privacy Glass
- Projector Headlights
- Premium Interior Door Switches
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Remote Air Conditioner - On
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Silver Accented Front & Rear Underrun
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Synthetic Leather Upholstery
- Smart Device Link
- Smart Entry
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sequential Stick Shift
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Sway Warning System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Unique Ambient Lighting
- Unique Styling
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Dark Silver
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $675
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Premium Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400