Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon 140Tsi Elegance (Restr Feat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Arteon 140Tsi Elegance (Restr Feat) 3H My23 2.0L Petrol 5D Liftback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2841 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4866 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|144 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Hz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Automatic Hold Function
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Gear Surround
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Rear Bumper Mouldings
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Sport Seats - Front
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Easy Entry/Exit Function
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Bumper - Chrome Highlights
- Front Centre Armrest
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob
- Low Light Sensor
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Overhead Console/s
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Progressive Steering
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tiptronic Function
- Travel Assist
- Tilt Sensor
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Pearlescent Paint - $900
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,100