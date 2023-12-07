WhichCar
2023 Volkswagen Arteon 140Tsi Elegance Shtng Bke (Rf) 3H My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Volkswagen Arteon 140Tsi Elegance Shtng Bke (Rf) 3H My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon 140Tsi Elegance Shtng Bke (Rf). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4866 mm
Width 1871 mm
Kerb Weight 1592 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 144 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Hz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany