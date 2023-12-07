WhichCar
2023 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi Mark 8 Cg My23 Update 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi Mark 8 Cg My23 Update 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1509 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4633 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1451 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 167 g/km
CO2 Combined 135 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

