Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion 20 Years. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion 20 Years Mark 8 Cd My23 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1516 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4290 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1556 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2030 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19 Et50
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19 Et50
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 357mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Aluminium Pedals
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black A & B Pillars
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Black Headliner
- Bolstered Profile Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Capacative Touch Screen 10.0 inch
- Customisable Home Screen
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Decorative Inlays to Dashboard & Door Trims
- Dark Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Drift Mode
- Driving Profile Selection
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Drivers Seat Convenience Function
- Driver Side Mirror Logo Projection
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Air Intakes
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Grille Special
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Gloss Black Front Spoiler
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays - Carbon
- Illuminated LED Strip on Front Grille
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Innovision Cockpit
- IQ Light
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Navigation System
- Optical Parking System
- Oncoming Vehicle Braking when Turning
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Front Braking System
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Performance Features
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Progressive Steering
- Proximity Sensor
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rain Mode
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- R-Performance Torque Vectoring
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Remote Window Operation - Programmable
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Surround Lighting with Welcome Light
- Sports Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Special Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Side Sill Panel Extensions - Body Colour
- Sports Steering Wheel Leather - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Steering Wheel with Insert
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Titanium Exhaust
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Touch Slider Temperature Controls
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Special Paint
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
