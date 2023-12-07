Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Golf R 4Motion Mark 8 Cd My23 Update 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1516 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4290 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1558 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Drift Mode
- Driving Profile Selection
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Drivers Seat Convenience Function
- Digital Speedometer
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Spoiler
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Gloss Black Console
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Intelligent Driver Assistance System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated LED Strip on Front Grille
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Innovision Cockpit
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Low Light Sensor
- Lowered Suspension
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Oncoming Vehicle Braking when Turning
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Front Braking System
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Progressive Steering
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Race Mode
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- R-Design Grille
- Recycled Floor Mat Material
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Recycled Headlining Material
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Remote Window Operation - Programmable
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Surround Lighting with Logo Projection
- Surround Lighting with Welcome Light
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Special Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sport Rear Spoiler
- Side Sill Panel Extensions - Body Colour
- Sports Steering Wheel Leather - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel with Insert
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Mobility Kit
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Unique Light Signature - Headlights
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,900
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,000
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590