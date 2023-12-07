WhichCar
2023 Volkswagen Polo Life Ae My23 Update 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2023 Volkswagen Polo Life Ae My23 Update 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1522 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2564 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4080 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1118 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 124 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 124 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzawz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured Germany

