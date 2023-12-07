Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Polo Life Ae My23 Update 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2564 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1118 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|124 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzawz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 228mm Rear Brakes
- 256mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Headlight Surrounds
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Composition Media Audio
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Capacitive Touch Screen 8.0 inch
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Gloss Paint
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Inlays - Black
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Temperature Control
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Optical Parking System
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Recycled Floor Mat Material
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Recycled Headlining Material
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 15 inch
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB-C Increased Charging Capacity
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Pearl Effect Paint - $600
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540