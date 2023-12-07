Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Style (Restricted Features). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Polo Style (Restricted Features) Ae My23 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2564 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4080 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|124 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzawz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230mm Rear Brakes
- 276mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Chrome Headlight Surrounds
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Composition Media Audio
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Capacitive Touch Screen 8.0 inch
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort Sport
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Gloss Paint
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Light
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Load Hooks
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Light Strip
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Optical Parking System
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 15 inch
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Touch Type Temperature Control Panel
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Pearl Effect Paint - $600
- Sound & Tech Package - $1,900
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,600
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540