2023 Volkswagen T-Roc R Grid Edition D1 My23 Update 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

ddef1e59/2023 volkswagen t roc r grid edition 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 049b014d
2023 Volkswagen T-Roc R Grid Edition D1 My23 Update 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen T-Roc R Grid Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1575 mm
Length 4236 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1519 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzza1Z#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Portugal

Current Volkswagen T-Roc pricing and specs

R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD $57,800
Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD $36,200
110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD $39,000
140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $47,000
R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD $61,000
Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD $36,500
110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD $39,400
140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $47,500