Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen T-Roc Tsi110 Citylife. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen T-Roc Tsi110 Citylife D1 My23 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2603 mm
|Height
|1599 mm
|Length
|4251 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|177 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzza1Znv123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Portugal
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Allergen Filter
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Lower Door Garnish
- Black Wheel Arch Covers
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Front Grille
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Composition Media Audio
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Capacitive Touch Screen 8.0 inch
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Decorative Inlays to Dashboard & Door Trims
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Assistance System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gloss Paint
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Load Hooks
- Light Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Optical Parking System
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler Aerodynamic Extensions
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Surround Lighting with Welcome Light
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Steering Wheel with Insert
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Touch Slider Temperature Controls
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen T-Roc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD
|$57,800
|Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD
|$36,200
|110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD
|$39,000
|140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,000
