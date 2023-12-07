Specifications for the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 147Tdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 147Tdi Elegance Bj My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1688 mm
|Length
|4734 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1818 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|194 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nzpm123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Backrest Remote Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Ambient Exterior Lighting Strip in Front Grille
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Aluminium Sill Guards - Front
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Configurable Home Screen
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Comfort Sport Seats - Front
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Decorative Inlays to Dashboard & Door Trims
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Front Scuff Plate
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- IQ Light
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Chrome Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- LED Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Media Gesture Control
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Overhead Console/s
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Rear Seat Backrest Adjustment
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Climate Controls
- Tailgate Manual Lift
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless App-Connect
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Easy Open & Close Electric Tailgate - $600
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Pearl Effect Paint - $900
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,100
- Sound & Vision Package - $2,700
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,700
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$73,100
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,900
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,000
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,990
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$57,090
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,590