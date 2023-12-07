WhichCar
2023 Volvo V60 Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 227 My23B 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2023 Volvo V60 Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 227 My23B 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2023 Volvo V60 Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2872 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 4761 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1808 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 140 g/km
CO2 Urban 217 g/km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Zzl5Acm2349621
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,000
Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $74,990