Specifications for the 2023 Volvo Xc60 Plus B5 Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volvo Xc60 Plus B5 Mhev 246 My23B 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1653 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1653 mm
|Length
|4708 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuzl5A1K1123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 328mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Aquablades
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Standard
- Curtain Airbags
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Drive Mode Glass Button Switch CSD
- Digital Owners Manual
- Door Panel Waste Rails - Front and Rear
- Digital Service
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlining - Standard Colour
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Inductive Charging for Smartphone+OnOff Btn Enable
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Interior - High Level
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Key Remote Control - Standard
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist - Side
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard Mesh Front
- Standard Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- Urethane Gear Knob
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- With Outer Child Seats
- Without UREA
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Quality System - Multifilter 3 - $530
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,650
- Climate Pack - $850
- Head Up Display - $2,000
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $3,700
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,050
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,250
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,900
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $750
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
