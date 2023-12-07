Specifications for the 2023 Volvo Xc90 Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Volvo Xc90 Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 256 My23B 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2790 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|157 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|236 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Integral Axle, Leaf Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Climate Unit
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control EOE
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Bright Side Deco
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Purification
- Cargo Divider
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Crystal Gear Knob
- Cloth Headlining
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Cavity Noise Damping Tyres
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Device Mirroring
- Drive Mode Glass Button Switch CSD
- Digital Owners Manual
- Door Panel Waste Rails - Front and Rear
- Digital Service
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- E-Charger
- Exterior Design Elements
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining - Standard Colour
- High Performance Sound System
- Heated Rear Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Interior - High Level
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Keyless Entry
- Key Remote Control - High Level
- Key Remote Control - Standard
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist - Side
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Airborne Particulate Matter Sensor PM2.5
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Reinforced Rear Brakes
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Standard Pedals
- Storage Tray RH Side Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- VEA Gen 3
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $3,740
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,500
- Climate Pack - $160
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $3,900
- Lifestyle Pack with Bowers & Wilkins - $6,450
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Massage Seats Front - $1,100
- Perf Nappa Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone - $3,250
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,250
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $4,550
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $1,050
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990