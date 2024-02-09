WhichCar
2024 BMW 4 M440I Xdrive G22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2024 BMW 4 M440I Xdrive G22 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2024 BMW 4 M440I Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2851 mm
Height 1393 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 231 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 4 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $80,200
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,000
M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $123,800
20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $83,500
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $93,700