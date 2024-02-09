Specifications for the 2024 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Ford Ranger Xl 2.0 (4X4) Py My24 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1875 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2204 kg
|Gcm
|6350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1046 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Box Top Protective Capping
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Centre Console Storage
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cloth Upholstery
- Driver Alert System
- Diff Lock Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Load Box Access Caps
- Load Box Illumination
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Rest
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Manual Temperature Control
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear View Camera - Digital
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Steel Wheels
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Tailgate Ruler
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $500
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Spray-In Bedliner - $900
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $750
- Touring Pack - $1,295
- Wheel Pack - $750
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Aluminium Metallic
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Arctic White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Meteor Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Shadow Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Blue Lightning
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Sedona Orange
|Orange
|Prestige Paint
|$700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640