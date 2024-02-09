Specifications for the 2024 Ford Ranger Xlt 3.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Ford Ranger Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Py My24 3.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|234 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2306 kg
|Gcm
|6400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|974 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 295mm Rear Brakes
- 302mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 9 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Monitoring Trailer Coverage
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Box Top Protective Capping
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Connected Navigation Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Drop In Bedliner
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- eShifter
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Load Adaptive Control
- Load Box Access Caps
- Load Box Illumination
- Lane Centering Function
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Door Locks
- Perimeter Alarm
- Privacy Glass
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Rear Air Vents
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Camera - Digital
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Bar
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Light Check
- Tow Mode
- Tow Pack
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Spray-In Bedliner - $400
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $750
- Touring Pack - $1,295
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Aluminium Metallic
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Arctic White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Meteor Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Shadow Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Blue Lightning
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Sedona Orange
|Orange
|Prestige Paint
|$700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640