Specifications for the 2024 Ford Transit Custom 320S Sport (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Ford Transit Custom 320S Sport (Swb) Vn My23.25 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1736 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1964 mm
|Length
|4972 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2042 kg
|Gcm
|4100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|958 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6.2
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|405 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfoyxxttgydc12345
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 10 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AppLink
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bulkhead
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Body Kit Sports
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Crosswind Assist
- Driver Armrest/s
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Decal Pack With Pin Stripe
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HID Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack Premium
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather & Cloth trim
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Painted Bumpers - Black
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roof Rack - Integrated
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Technology Pack
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Wheel Centres
Optional Extras
- Dual Side Doors - $1,000
- Dual Side Doors - Windows - $1,700
- Prestige Paint - $700
- Rear Lift Door - $550
- Solid Paint
- Side Window in Pass/Load Area, Rear Left, Fixed - $350
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Moondust Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Agate Black Metallic
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Magnetic
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Frozen White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Grey Matter
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Blue Metallic
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$700
|Orange Glow
|Orange
|Prestige Paint
|$700
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990