Specifications for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Mpi (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Mpi (2Wd) Tm.v4 My23 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1646 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1656 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|341 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|244 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|331 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18 107V
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18 107V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs181Mmju123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Interior Trim
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Central Airbag
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Bumper Moulding
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Door Garnish
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Skid Plate/s
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Central Locking
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Exit Assist Function
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Fog Lights - LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headlining Special
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Interior
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Door Trim Package
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- One Touch Flat Folding Seating - 2nd Row
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Satin Chrome Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Smart Key
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Storage Nets
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Storage Recess - Outer Sides 3rd Row
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Third Row
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Abyss Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Lagoon Blue
|Blue
|Standard Paint
|—
|White Cream
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Magnetic Force
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Typhoon Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500